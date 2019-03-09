Manchester City were awarded a controversial goal vs Watford this evening, Raheem Sterling’s opener was given after some deliberation from the referee.

In the 46th minute of the tie, Sterling scored by way of his shin – but it was the buildup to the goal that sparked controversy, Sterling appeared to be in an offside position when he picked up on a loose ball from Sergio Aguero – the ball did deflect off a Watford player – but as Sterling was very much involved in the play by pressuring the defender – the goal could have been ruled out for offside.

The referee disallowed the goal at first but re-allowed it after speaking to his assistant.

Check out the goal below:

Sterling ‘Goal’. Ref has been paid off by City #MCIWAT pic.twitter.com/LA1HCcac7A — Criptic (@Criptic13) March 9, 2019

Rival fans certainly won’t be happy with the decision to award this goal.