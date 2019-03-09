Video: Patrice Evra threatens ex-teammate Jerome Rothen after fall-out following Man Utd win

Patrice Evra has escalated his spat with former teammate Jerome Rothen after their row following Man Utd’s win over PSG in midweek.

The Red Devils advanced to the quarter-finals of the Champions League this week after a dramatic injury-time Marcus Rashford penalty sealed their progress.

SEE MORE: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer considering legal action against bookies for this reason…

That sparked wild scenes of celebration in the away end for the travelling supporters and among the players on the pitch, while as seen in the video below, Evra clearly enjoyed the moment too alongside Paul Pogba.

?? Evra and Pogba loving this game… ? Insta: patrice.evra pic.twitter.com/IkS7gTYKm3 — Man Utd Empire (@Empire_Mu) March 6, 2019

That irked Rothen, who blasted his former Monaco teammate for showing a lack of respect, and you can see where he’s coming from given that Evra is in the director’s box in the Parc des Princes and there is arguably a time and place for his loud celebrations to not offend anyone.

Nevertheless, his history is with Man Utd, and it could be argued that he should have the freedom to celebrate the goal whenever he wants as long as it doesn’t spark a scene.

However, as seen in his video on Instagram below, Evra hasn’t taken too kindly to Rothen’s words and has even threatened to slap his former teammate.

“As soon as I cross you I’m going to give you a good slap in the face,” The Sun quote him as saying. “And you know I’m not speaking for nothing.”

It’s added in the report that usually Evra cuts a more jovial character with his social media posts, but this time round, he looked pretty serious…