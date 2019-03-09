Brighton talisman Glenn Murray had a priceless reaction to Anthony Knockaert’s stunning solo goal, the strike was enough for the Seagulls to seal a win against Crystal Palace today.

The two sides are by no means ‘local rivals’ but their derby, which goes by the name of the ‘M25 derby’ has produced many controversial moments and meetings between the sides are now seen as some as the most important matches of the season by their respective fans.

The scores were even at 1-1 until the 74th minute when former Leicester winger Anthony Knockaert produced a moment of magic for Brighton. The Frenchman cut in from the right-wing and fired a lovely left-footed shot into the top corner – Seagulls star Glenn Murray couldn’t believe what Knockaert had just done.

Check out the stunning goal and Murray’s gob-smacked reaction below:

What a goal by Knockaert! Take a bow son. Murray’s reaction ? pic.twitter.com/G87nSVZ9SY — Lëwis (@ArseLewi) March 9, 2019

Brighton coming out with a win in today’s heated clash could be massive for them this season, they’ve managed to give themselves a bit of a safety cushion – which they’ll need to fall back on, should they be drawn into a relegation battle.