Menu

Video: Southampton hero James Ward-Prowse pulls of Ronaldo’s iconic celebration after winner vs Tottenham

Southampton FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

Southampton’s hero of the afternoon- James Ward-Prowse, pulled off superstar Cristiano Ronaldo’s iconic Siiiuuu celebration after his winner vs Tottenham.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed Ward-Prowse’s nod to Ronaldo and took to Twitter to praise the Southampton star’s heroics for his club today, Ward-Prowse curled a magnificent free-kick into the top corner in the 80th minute of the Saints’ clash against Tottenham.

What better way to seal a comeback than with a nod to CR7.

Check out some reaction below:

Ward-Prowse is certainly one of the most dangerous free-kick taker’s in the world.

More Stories / Latest News

More Stories Cristiano Ronaldo James Ward-Prowse Mauricio Pochettino