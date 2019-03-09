Southampton’s hero of the afternoon- James Ward-Prowse, pulled off superstar Cristiano Ronaldo’s iconic Siiiuuu celebration after his winner vs Tottenham.
Eagle-eyed fans noticed Ward-Prowse’s nod to Ronaldo and took to Twitter to praise the Southampton star’s heroics for his club today, Ward-Prowse curled a magnificent free-kick into the top corner in the 80th minute of the Saints’ clash against Tottenham.
What better way to seal a comeback than with a nod to CR7.
Prowse does his best Ronaldo impression #Saints #Spurs pic.twitter.com/UqBGGuzYmF
Scoring a winner with brilliant free kick ag Spurs and doing Cristiano Ronaldo's Siiii clebration. Class from James Ward-Prowse. ? pic.twitter.com/EPgFeLEqBb
Check out some reaction below:
Ward Prowse did a Ronaldo Siu celebration there. Master’s recognition.
James ward-prowse back to back free kicks ? and that Ronaldo celebration waw #TOTSOU #EPL
LMFAOOOOOOOOO Ward-prowse did Ronaldo celebration
Ward Prowse celebrating like Ronaldo unreal
James Prowse doing Ronaldo celebration was hilarious ? #SOUTOT
Ward-Prowse is certainly one of the most dangerous free-kick taker’s in the world.