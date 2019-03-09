Southampton’s hero of the afternoon- James Ward-Prowse, pulled off superstar Cristiano Ronaldo’s iconic Siiiuuu celebration after his winner vs Tottenham.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed Ward-Prowse’s nod to Ronaldo and took to Twitter to praise the Southampton star’s heroics for his club today, Ward-Prowse curled a magnificent free-kick into the top corner in the 80th minute of the Saints’ clash against Tottenham.

What better way to seal a comeback than with a nod to CR7.

Scoring a winner with brilliant free kick ag Spurs and doing Cristiano Ronaldo's Siiii clebration. Class from James Ward-Prowse. ? pic.twitter.com/EPgFeLEqBb — Zeeshan? (@Factnaldo) March 9, 2019

Check out some reaction below:

Ward Prowse did a Ronaldo Siu celebration there. Master’s recognition. — QUATTRO ? (@Alamin__MS) March 9, 2019

James ward-prowse back to back free kicks ? and that Ronaldo celebration waw #TOTSOU #EPL — EL chapo Jr ? (@mataraazi) March 9, 2019

LMFAOOOOOOOOO Ward-prowse did Ronaldo celebration — K4NG (@itsEmmelex) March 9, 2019

Ward Prowse celebrating like Ronaldo unreal — Akan (@Etuk11) March 9, 2019

James Prowse doing Ronaldo celebration was hilarious ? #SOUTOT — Aayush (@paliaayu) March 9, 2019

Ward-Prowse is certainly one of the most dangerous free-kick taker’s in the world.