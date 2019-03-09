Southampton midfielder has managed to raise the bar he set just last week against Manchester United, with this sensational free-kick vs Tottenham this afternoon.

In the 80th minute of the match, the set-piece specialist stepped up from just outside the box and showed once again why his prowess (forgive the pun) from free-kicks is unparalleled.

Ward-Prowse somehow managed to curl the ball directly into the top corner, Hugo Lloris had absolutely no chance of stopping this effort from hitting the back of the net.

Ward-Prowse has now scored a free-kick in each of his last two games, opposition players are going to have stop fouling Southampton’s stars in the final third or they’ll be made to pay the price by Ward-Prowse.

Check out the free-kick below:

Southampton deserve the three points for this effort alone, maybe Ralph Hasenhüttl has what it takes to lead the Saints to Premier League survival.