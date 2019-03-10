Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea has been slammed by fans on social media after his mistake led to Granit Xhaka opening the scoring for Arsenal today.

De Gea looked completely bamboozled and confused by Xhaka’s strike in the 12th minute of the clash, the Spaniard took a step the wrong way and the ball hit the back of the net. There may have been a massive amount of swerve on the strike, but it really didn’t look very threatening and De Gea should have stopped the ball from hitting the back of the net.

Echoing the words of Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp – the wind may well have been a factor for De Gea’s uncharacteristic momentary lapse in concentration.

De Gea simply completely misjudged the strike and was left red-faced when it went in.

Check out the goal below:

The Red Devils are unbeaten in all competitions under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, losing just once – the first-leg of their Champions League clash against PSG. I wouldn’t be surprised if Solskjaer’s side managed to spark a comeback against the Gunners.

Check out some reaction to De Gea’s blunder below:

Very strange from Dave. Still have faith. — Jamie Brown (@JamieDBrown) March 10, 2019

De gea what are you doing — Wark Goldbridge (@WarkGoldbridge) March 10, 2019

Dreadful from De Gea. — Dan B ? (@AzakiusLIVE) March 10, 2019

Most overrated Goalkeeper ever always makes a mistake or two. — JODi – HiGH – ROLLER (@begzino) March 10, 2019

That ball swerved but why was De Gea trying to high five the lino — Wedgeman Simon (@miniminter) March 10, 2019

I don't think I've ever said this but David de Gea has been really poor so far today, he has been quite sloppy on goal kicks and that goal was a mistake from him. Still so much time left, time to wake up. — Devils of United (@DevilsOfUnited) March 10, 2019

I’ll never hate on David De Gea for what he’s done for us but you’ve got to criticise the goalkeeping there. He knows he could have done better! #mufc pic.twitter.com/QlJnoYOGrL — ManUnitedZone (@ManUnitedZone_) March 10, 2019

Some Liverpool fans used De Gea’s mistake as an opportunity to make the claim that Alisson is the league’s best goalkeeper:

De Gea better than Alisson ? Stop sniffing glue. — AnfieldUrchin (@AnfieldUrchin) March 10, 2019

De Gea not fit to lace Alisson’s boots #LFC #ARSMUN — ep1976 (@EwenPearson2) March 10, 2019

David de Gea, the most overrated GK in football. Imagine the outrage if Alisson was in his place for the Arsenal goal. #ARSMUN — Hazardous (@hazardddftw) March 10, 2019

Anyone that says David De Gea is better than Alisson can do one!

Man is a joke #LIVBUR #ARSMUN — tomshaze31 (PS4) (@LFC_Fan_Forum) March 10, 2019

Alisson is miles ahead of De Gea . — Adil (@AdilPRS) March 10, 2019

Alisson and Ederson save that. In fact most keepers in prem stop that. De Gea disasterclass — ??Danny?? (@Danny_Wafc) March 10, 2019

De Gea better than Alisson… okay then ??? — Ash Murphy (@ashmurphy13) March 10, 2019

A loss for United today would dent their hopes of finishing in the top four. At this stage it looks as though Arsenal, Chelsea and the Red Devils are all vying for the final spot in the top four.