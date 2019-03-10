Menu

‘Alisson is miles ahead of De Gea’ – These fans slam United’s ‘overrated’ De Gea’s for mistake leading to Arsenal goal

Arsenal FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea has been slammed by fans on social media after his mistake led to Granit Xhaka opening the scoring for Arsenal today.

De Gea looked completely bamboozled and confused by Xhaka’s strike in the 12th minute of the clash, the Spaniard took a step the wrong way and the ball hit the back of the net. There may have been a massive amount of swerve on the strike, but it really didn’t look very threatening and De Gea should have stopped the ball from hitting the back of the net.

Echoing the words of Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp – the wind may well have been a factor for De Gea’s uncharacteristic momentary lapse in concentration.

De Gea simply completely misjudged the strike and was left red-faced when it went in.

Check out the goal below:

The Red Devils are unbeaten in all competitions under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, losing just once – the first-leg of their Champions League clash against PSG. I wouldn’t be surprised if Solskjaer’s side managed to spark a comeback against the Gunners.

Check out some reaction to De Gea’s blunder below:

Some Liverpool fans used De Gea’s mistake as an opportunity to make the claim that Alisson is the league’s best goalkeeper:

A loss for United today would dent their hopes of finishing in the top four. At this stage it looks as though Arsenal, Chelsea and the Red Devils are all vying for the final spot in the top four.

More Stories / Latest News

More Stories David de Gea Granit Xhaka