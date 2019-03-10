The lineups are in for the mammoth Premier League clash between Arsenal and Manchester United, will Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side come out on top?

United have the chance to get themselves level on points with Tottenham with a win today, this afternoon’s meeting at the Emirates could have a significant impact on the battle for a top four finish for both the Red Devils and the Gunners.

The Red Devils are unbeaten in the league since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took the reigns from Jose Mourinho before Christmas, Arsenal on the other hand need to make a statement after falling to a shock defeat to Ligue 1 side Rennes in the Europa League on Thursday night.

Solskjaer has tinkered with the team that pulled off a wonderful comeback against PSG in midweek – making three changes.

Superstar midfielder Paul Pogba is back in the side (he missed the Champions League clash through suspension), youngster Diogo Dalot is brought into the lineup – it looks as though the Portuguese ace could be played in advanced right-wing role as Ashley Young takes Eric Bailly’s place at right-back.

Serbian midfield general Nemanja Matic also comes into the lineup in the place of youngster Scott McTominay.

United have some danger on the bench in Anthony Martial.

Check out United’s lineup below:

United will be raring to pick up from their heroics in Paris and really get into Arsenal.