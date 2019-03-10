Arsenal face competition from Atletico Madrid in race to seal bargain £8M transfer swoop

Arsenal are set to face competition from La Liga giants Atletico Madrid in the race to sign Ajax and Argentina defender Nicolas Tagliafico.

Tagliafico has been in blistering form for Ajax this year, with his performance in his side’s 4-1 win against Real Madrid earlier this week showing that he’s more than capable of competing against some of the best attackers football has to offer.

And it seems like the Argentine’s displays this year have caught the eyes of both Arsenal and Atletico, two clubs who are keen on signing the player according to the Daily Mail.

The Daily Mail’s report also notes that the Dutch giants are willing to part ways with Tagliafico for around £8M, a bargain price for a player of his quality.

Tagliafico has been great for Ajax this term, scoring five and assisting five in 31 appearances in all competitions, a superb record for a defender.

The 26-year-old was absolutely fantastic against Real this week, with the defender proving to be a real menace down Ajax’s left hand, causing Los Blancos all sorts of problems in the process.

Given the fact that Arsenal have both Nacho Monreal and Sead Kolasinac to choose from at left back, it doesn’t look like the Gunners need another player in that position at first glance.

However, when you consider the fact that Monreal is 33, and that Kolasinac hasn’t exactly been at his best for Emery’s side this year, Arsenal’s pursuit of Tagliafico makes complete sense from our point of view…