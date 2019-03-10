(Photo) This Arsenal fan needs to explain his trousers…

A photo of this Arsenal fan sporting a nice pair of tracksuit bottoms with the Tottenham logo on is doing the rounds online right now.

Seemingly enjoying the Manchester United game today, this guy can’t seem to decide completely if he’s a Gooner or a Spurs boy.

What in the fresh hell is this ??? pic.twitter.com/4cs79VJ5A2 — ShotOnGoal (@shotongoal247) March 10, 2019

Of course, in this increasingly confusing modern world, perhaps he’s both, but we imagine he’s going to have to explain himself to others at the Emirates Stadium today if they spot it.

In case you need reminding, Arsenal and Tottenham share a bitter, long-standing rivalry over who is the top dog of north London. Supporting both doesn’t tend to be an option…