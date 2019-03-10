Menu

“Am I dreaming?” – Unai Emery goes all-guns-blazing for Arsenal vs Manchester United and these fans are loving it

Arsenal fans are a happy bunch right now as they line up with a very attack-minded team for the big game against Manchester United today.

The Gunners have gone with Mesut Ozil, Aaron Ramsey, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette all in the same starting line up to take on the Red Devils.

This is certainly bold from Unai Emery, who hasn’t even made a regular habit of handing starts to Ozil and Ramsey for most of this season, much to the bafflement of many Arsenal fans and pundits alike.

Both strikers Aubameyang and Lacazette is also a big call in this big game, with the Spanish tactician perhaps understanding that his best hopes of a victory today would come from outscoring Man Utd.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are in better form going into this game, though they haven’t been particularly solid at the back since the Norwegian tactician took over at Old Trafford.

This attacking quartet should cause the visitors plenty of problems at the Emirates Stadium today, so no wonder these Gooners are happy…

