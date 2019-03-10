Arsenal set to battle rivals Spurs in race to seal transfer of Premier League award winner

Arsenal look set to do battle with fierce rivals Spurs in the race for Newcastle and Switzerland defender Fabian Schar.

Schar has made somewhat of a name for himself in recent weeks, with his consistent performances for Newcastle seemingly catching the attentions of both Spurs and Arsenal, according to the Mirror.

The Swiss international has been in impressive form as of late, scoring three and assisting once in his last eight last league appearances for the Magpies, a very good return for a defender.

Schar even managed to pick himself up the award for February’s Premier League Goal of the Month recently, with his strike against Burnley last month helping him beat the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial to the accolade.

It makes sense for Arsenal to be in the hunt for defensive reinforcements, especially when you consider just how much of a liability the Gunners have been at the back in recent months.

Unai Emery’s side have only managed to keep a handful of clean sheets this season, and it’s clear that the club are going to need to dip into the transfer market to bolster their defensive options should they want to be challenging for the Premier League title in the coming years.