Aubameyang sets target for Arsenal after beating Manchester United

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is targeting a return to the top four for the club today after their impressive 2-0 win over Manchester United.

The Gunners recovered from a shock 3-1 loss at Rennes in the Europa League on Thursday night to produce a much more convincing performance that ended Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s unbeaten start as Man Utd manager in the Premier League.

Goals from Granit Xhaka and Aubameyang delivered the three points for Arsenal, in what could end up being a crucial result in the race for the top four this season.

It’s still close in the fight for the Champions League places, but Arsenal have recovered well in recent times as Tottenham above them have also slipped, while Chelsea also dropped points at home against Wolves earlier today.

Aubameyang is perhaps unsurprisingly now aiming for the north Londoners to make it into the Champions League, where he says the club want to be and where many fans will feel they belong.

‘The spirit of the team was good,’ the Gabon international was quoted by football.london after the game.

‘We have everything in our hands and we know it will be tough to finish in the top four, but we are confident – it was important to win this game today and we have chances.

‘We have a good spirit and we are hungry – we want to come back into the Champions League.’