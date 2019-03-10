Video: Arsenal star appears to throw up on the pitch during Manchester United game

Arsenal left-back Sead Kolasinac bizarrely seemed to throw up a little bit during the Manchester United game today.

Watch the video below as the Bosnian spits a *lot* of yellowish liquid out of his mouth and looks distinctly unhappy with life.

Did Kolasinac just get sick? ? pic.twitter.com/sX1xzY0kTn — FT Ref ? (@FTReferee) March 10, 2019

Was Kolasinac playing through sickness, or did he just respond really badly to a challenge?

Whatever it is, fair play to him, it’s an impressive haul that he shrugs off fairly casually.

Kolasinac has had a fine game today for Arsenal in a much-needed big-game performance against Man Utd at the Emirates Stadium.