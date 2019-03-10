Menu

Arsenal star plays through injury vs Manchester United and loads of fans are making the same joke

Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny played on like a hero through injury against Manchester United today, according to emerging reports after the game.

The Gunners produced one of their most solid displays under Unai Emery, beating the Red Devils 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium in what could be a crucial result in the race for the top four.

Koscielny had a strong game alongside Sokratis Papastathopoulos, with Arsenal certainly looking better with their best defence available, as opposed to so many previous occasions this season when they’ve had key men missing and had to rely on the likes of Shkodran Mustafi.

And it’s the Germany international who’s becoming the butt of the jokes on Twitter tonight as reports of Koscielny’s injury come through, with reporter Mattias Karen claiming the Frenchman played on despite a big gash in his leg.

These Gooners are all joking that Koscielny put his own body on the line just to avoid Mustafi being subbed on in his place – a true legend!

