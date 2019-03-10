Arsenal star plays through injury vs Manchester United and loads of fans are making the same joke

Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny played on like a hero through injury against Manchester United today, according to emerging reports after the game.

The Gunners produced one of their most solid displays under Unai Emery, beating the Red Devils 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium in what could be a crucial result in the race for the top four.

Koscielny had a strong game alongside Sokratis Papastathopoulos, with Arsenal certainly looking better with their best defence available, as opposed to so many previous occasions this season when they’ve had key men missing and had to rely on the likes of Shkodran Mustafi.

And it’s the Germany international who’s becoming the butt of the jokes on Twitter tonight as reports of Koscielny’s injury come through, with reporter Mattias Karen claiming the Frenchman played on despite a big gash in his leg.

Club officials say Koscielny played with a three-inch gash in his leg for the final part of the game, which got clamped together on the pitch when he was down for treatment. — Mattias Karén (@MattiasKaren) March 10, 2019

These Gooners are all joking that Koscielny put his own body on the line just to avoid Mustafi being subbed on in his place – a true legend!

Koscielny to physio: This is bad. I'll have to go off.

*Turns around to see Mustafi warming up.*

Koscielny to physio: This is just a scratch. Off you go. https://t.co/GZhDjgkrHO — Praveer Zaveri (@praveer47) March 10, 2019

Koscielny rather dies then let Mustafi come on. CAPTAIN. LEADER. LEGEND. https://t.co/H723mzs8CO — V (@chi_kelu31) March 10, 2019

Koscielny was down injured, but saw Mustafi on the bench, and healed like Wolverine. Arsenal legend — Kenshin (@fulgencce) March 10, 2019

Have you noticed that during the game Koscielny saw Mustafi warming up and got back on his feet??? #ARSMUN #ARSMUN — Sir Fluffy (@FluffsterAfc) March 10, 2019

Koscielny saw Mustafi warming up and got back on his feet. — RemonAd (@Remon_Ad) March 10, 2019

What. A. Legend. Anything to stop Mustafi from coming on. https://t.co/5KXjO83j54 — Anita (@arsenaloFka) March 10, 2019

Koscielny n Niles did their best to carry on and keep Mustafi in the bench. #ARSMUN — Udta India (@sajanjoseph10) March 10, 2019

Koscielny will play with gashes on his leg if it means not watching Mustafi try to play football. Says a lot. https://t.co/cTbx8DyPtc — Tom (@Tomthegunner) March 10, 2019

Koscielny saw Mustafi warming up and got back on his feet — Paddy (@VieiraPaddy) March 10, 2019

He just didn't want Mustafi on the pitch, what a legend. https://t.co/n7iDI2ep9O — Otman #3Laca (@Naoui22) March 10, 2019