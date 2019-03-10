Mesut Ozil mocks Manchester United star with savage tweet after Arsenal victory

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil may not always be the most consistent on the pitch, but his social media game is pretty reliable.

The German started for the Gunners today in their 2-0 win over Manchester United, and clearly felt pretty pleased with himself afterwards.

See the tweet above as Ozil mocked United ace Jesse Lingard for his own trolling of Arsenal when the Red Devils won at the Emirates Stadium earlier in the season in the FA Cup.

As you can see in the image below, Lingard tagged Arsenal’s stadium as ‘Dancefloor’ after moonwalking in celebration of his goal against Unai Emery’s side that day.

Ozil referenced this in his tweet after today’s win, revelling in getting one back against MUFC after generally enduring a poor record against them in recent times.

Unsurprisingly, the tweet is flying, reaching close to 10k retweets after just 16 minutes.

Whatever your opinion of Ozil, he always seems to provide a talking point – on the pitch or off it!