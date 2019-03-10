Barcelona superstar holds talks with Man United squad regarding SENSATIONAL £100M transfer switch

Talk of Philippe Coutinho securing a move to Man United have been going round for quite some time now, and following a recent report from the Mirror, it looks like a move for the Old Trafford for the Brazilian is closer than ever before.

Coutinho has struggled with the Blaugrana so far this season, with the player only managing to bag eight goals and five assists in 39 games in all competitions.

During the second half of last season, the midfielder was in fantastic form for Ernesto Valverde’s side, scoring 10 and assisting six in 22 games in all competitions.

However, this form is nowhere to be seen this season, and it looks like the player could be about to end his nightmare stint at the Nou Camp if this report from the Mirror is anything to go off.

As per the report, Coutinho has held talks with a number of Man United’s players regarding a potential £100M move to the club, with it also being stated that the player himself has admitted that he is missing life in the Premier League.

The Mirror’s report also notes that Coutinho’s preferred destination, should he leave Barcelona, is Old Trafford, something that makes this move look even likelier to go ahead.

United could with a player like Coutinho in their squad, as the Brazilian’s presence on the pitch would help relieve the pressure on players like Paul Pogba.

Pogba is United main creative force this season, and Coutinho’s arrival at United would give them another world class creative talent to pick from in midfield, something that wouldn’t be a bad thing.

It remains to be seen whether Coutinho will end up at United or not, but given this report, it definitely seems like the player himself is keen on ending up at Old Trafford during his career….