Menu

(Photos) Married ex-Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho spotted on beach holiday with mystery blonde

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has been spotted on holiday at the beach with a mystery female friend – who is not his wife.

The married Portuguese tactician has been seen with this lady before, with the Sun claiming she’s 41-year-old Prue Carter-Robinson, an IBM worker.

MORE: Barcelona superstar holds talks with Man United squad regarding SENSATIONAL £100M transfer switch

Below are some pictures of the pair together catching some rays, and seemingly trying not to look suspicious by keeping a bit of a safe distance apart.

Mourinho is currently out of work, having left Man Utd in December, but is increasingly expected to be named the next Real Madrid manager.

More Stories / Latest News
More Stories Jose Mourinho Prue Carter-Robinson