HUGE boost for Liverpool as £75M wonder-kid OPEN to sealing Reds transfer switch

Liverpool have been handed a big transfer boost regarding Ajax and Holland youngster Matthijs De Ligt, after the player came out and said a move to the Reds could happen.

De Ligt has managed to establish himself as one of the best young talents in world football in recent seasons, with a whole host of clubs said to be chasing the youngster’s signature.

However, it seems like Liverpool may be the club that De Ligt ends up at if his recent interview with Goal is anything to go off.

Speaking to Goal recently, De Ligt stated that “Virgil (van Dijk) is a player who has experience in the top leagues. Of course, you would want to learn from him. It’s very helpful playing alongside him in the Dutch team. It could happen (De Ligt joining him at Liverpool).”

This news will come as a huge boost for Jurgen Klopp’s side, as it seems like the 19-year-old would be open to sealing a move to Anfield and forming a partnership with Virgil Van Dijk at the back for the Reds.

If Liverpool were to bring in De Ligt, it could be the signing the Merseyside club need to claim their first ever Premier League title in the near future (should they fail to win it this year, of course).

De Ligt, who us valued at £75M as per the Daily Mail, has shown during his time at Ajax that he has he potential to play for any club in the world in the future, something that should really entice Liverpool into making a move for the Dutch international.