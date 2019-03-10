Menu

Video: Jack Grealish scores, celebrates brilliantly in perfect payback for Aston Villa vs Birmingham

Jack Grealish is now a very happy man after opening the scoring for Aston Villa against Birmingham City today.

Just a reminder – earlier in the game the Villa playmaker was involved in a ridiculous incident as a fan somehow got on to the pitch and punched him.

It’s fair to say Grealish has had the last laugh here, scoring this fine goal and celebrating brilliantly with the travelling support.

You can see how much it meant to him after being targeted by that fan early on, and it seems justice could now be done as he may end today as the match-winner.

