Aston Villa star Jack Grealish gave the perfect response to being punched by a fan on the pitch against Birmingham City today.

Watch below as the Villa playmaker just responds by showing his class and ability on the pitch as he played this superb defence-splitting pass not long after the senseless attack.

Jack Grealish produced this defence-splitting pass just ten minutes after being PUNCHED by a Birmingham fan ? Elite mentalitypic.twitter.com/prYXoOT4gM — Metro Sport (@Metro_Sport) March 10, 2019

This truly is elite mentality from Grealish, who could be forgiven for being rather shaken by the attack, which could of course have been a lot worse.

One imagines many will be rooting for him to get the winner now!