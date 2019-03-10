In an incredible incident during the big derby between Aston Villa and Birmingham City today, Jack Grealish has been punched by a fan who somehow got onto the pitch.

This is truly shocking to see in this big game in the Championship, with questions needing to be asked of the security at St Andrew’s.

? – "An absolute disgrace!" A fan has run onto the field and attacked Jack Grealish from behind. pic.twitter.com/G0ycBp36N3 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) March 10, 2019

Grealish is one of Villa’s best players so makes sense as a target for opposition fans in this heated contest, but no one wants to see this kind of thing.

It’s fair to say, though, that this derby just got even bigger now!