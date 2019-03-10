Jack Grealish really is public enemy number one with Birmingham City right now!

Not only did the Aston Villa star get attacked by a fan before going on to score the winner in this derby, he even attracted the anger of a steward in the stadium during the celebrations of his goal.

Is it just me or did this steward just boot Grealish? Anyone else see that? #BCFCvAVFC pic.twitter.com/D7o55utPrk — Aaron (@AaronLTA) March 10, 2019

Watch the incidents above as the steward appears to both kick and shove Grealish as he and his team-mates celebrate by the travelling Villa supporters.

He’s then dragged off by police for his troubles, as the idiot fan was earlier in the match.

What an absolutely bonkers derby game this was in the Championship today!

Birmingham have apologised to Villa and Grealish, at least: