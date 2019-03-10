Menu

Video: Jack Grealish attacked again in Birmingham game as steward dragged off for kicking and shoving Aston Villa star

Aston Villa FC
Posted by

Jack Grealish really is public enemy number one with Birmingham City right now!

Not only did the Aston Villa star get attacked by a fan before going on to score the winner in this derby, he even attracted the anger of a steward in the stadium during the celebrations of his goal.

MORE: Video: Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish punched by pitch-invader in shocking incident vs Birmingham City

Watch the incidents above as the steward appears to both kick and shove Grealish as he and his team-mates celebrate by the travelling Villa supporters.

He’s then dragged off by police for his troubles, as the idiot fan was earlier in the match.

What an absolutely bonkers derby game this was in the Championship today!

More Stories / Latest News

Birmingham have apologised to Villa and Grealish, at least:

More Stories Jack Grealish