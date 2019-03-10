Menu

“Happy to admit I was wrong” – Liverpool star produces quality performance to win over these Reds fans

Liverpool FC
Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana has silenced a number of his critics today with a superb display against Burnley.

The Reds are 2-1 up at the time of writing and look to be heading for an important three points, with Lallana playing a big role in an improved performance.

MORE: Video: Sadio Mane curls home brilliantly to make it Liverpool 2-1 Burnley

Before the game, many LFC fans were unhappy to see the England international in ahead of the likes of Xherdan Shaqiri and Naby Keita in that attacking midfield role.

Still, Jurgen Klopp’s selection looks to have been justified now as many Liverpool fans are now tweeting about how good Lallana is been, despite admitting they’d been proven wrong by the way he’s played, having previously criticised his getting into the team.

This is a pretty impressively quick turnaround by the former Southampton man, though it also just shows the incredibly fickle nature of football fans, who can quickly forget how good a player is if they’ve had a few bad games or simply been out of the team for a while.

