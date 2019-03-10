“Happy to admit I was wrong” – Liverpool star produces quality performance to win over these Reds fans

Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana has silenced a number of his critics today with a superb display against Burnley.

The Reds are 2-1 up at the time of writing and look to be heading for an important three points, with Lallana playing a big role in an improved performance.

Before the game, many LFC fans were unhappy to see the England international in ahead of the likes of Xherdan Shaqiri and Naby Keita in that attacking midfield role.

Still, Jurgen Klopp’s selection looks to have been justified now as many Liverpool fans are now tweeting about how good Lallana is been, despite admitting they’d been proven wrong by the way he’s played, having previously criticised his getting into the team.

This is a pretty impressively quick turnaround by the former Southampton man, though it also just shows the incredibly fickle nature of football fans, who can quickly forget how good a player is if they’ve had a few bad games or simply been out of the team for a while.

Take it back and happy to admit I was wrong about starting lallana. He’s been class so far — meg (@meghollandx1) March 10, 2019

Okay I take it back. Lallana has looked very good today — Muzzaffir Shah (@Muzzaffir) March 10, 2019

Take it back. Lallana has been superb 1st half. — Luke Carroll (@luke7carroll) March 10, 2019

Fair play to Adam Lallana during that half. Done well – I take it back. Reacted well there to a weird start, the points are all that matter. #LFC — George (@reid1892) March 10, 2019

Take it back Lallana actually playing really well — Luke Carvill (@LukeCarvill9) March 10, 2019

Ok we all take it back Adam Lallana has been fucking brilliant — Aaron (@Aaronwij) March 10, 2019

Salah looks great again, Lallana looks better than he has in like 6 years. — Billy (@biljman) March 10, 2019

Lallana making us all eat our words from post game tweets we tweeted ? ? ?#LIVBUR — stephanie williams (@steph_983) March 10, 2019

It’s amazing to see Lallana playing this well. This is like the Lallana of old and that is an amazing player #LFCBUR #ynwa — Juddy Brown (@juddyLPK) March 10, 2019