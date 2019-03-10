Menu

“Actually disgusting” – Confirmed Liverpool XI vs Burnley has these fans furious with Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool fans are not entirely happy with how their team is lining up today to take on Burnley in the Premier League’s early kickoff.

The Reds aren’t in the best run of form at the moment, having seen their lead at the top of the table slowly fall away in recent weeks with a string of draws while Manchester City have caught up again after a mid-season blip.

It’s vital Jurgen Klopp gets his selection right at the moment, but these Liverpool supporters are unhappy at a lack of Xherdan Shaqiri and Naby Keita in the starting line up.

With the likes of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane perhaps not shining as much as they did last season, it makes sense that fans might feel a lack of creativity behind them in midfield is a big reason for the side’s lack of goals.

It might make sense, considering today’s opposition, for Klopp to be a bit more adventurous and include an attacking player like Shaqiri or Keita from the start, but he’s now being criticised for his selection…

