Liverpool fans are not entirely happy with how their team is lining up today to take on Burnley in the Premier League’s early kickoff.

The Reds aren’t in the best run of form at the moment, having seen their lead at the top of the table slowly fall away in recent weeks with a string of draws while Manchester City have caught up again after a mid-season blip.

It’s vital Jurgen Klopp gets his selection right at the moment, but these Liverpool supporters are unhappy at a lack of Xherdan Shaqiri and Naby Keita in the starting line up.

With the likes of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane perhaps not shining as much as they did last season, it makes sense that fans might feel a lack of creativity behind them in midfield is a big reason for the side’s lack of goals.

It might make sense, considering today’s opposition, for Klopp to be a bit more adventurous and include an attacking player like Shaqiri or Keita from the start, but he’s now being criticised for his selection…

WHY THE FUCK ARE YOU STARTING LALLANA OVER SHAQIRI YOU FUCKING MORON!!!!!!!! — Ben (@bwiseman1892) March 10, 2019

Lallana over Keita or Shaqiri is actually disgusting https://t.co/YdiQ1ITn0A — Paul (@PauI16_) March 10, 2019

Don't know what Shaqiri has done to offend Klopp but he's seemingly quite far behind Lallana in his plans which is worrying. — Kenny Nolan (@kenny_nolan1892) March 10, 2019

Adam Lallana??? Starting??? With Keita and Shaqiri on the bench?? Yeah we’re coming 2nd — Rob? (@robxjones_) March 10, 2019

Sound so if someone could remind me why we actually bothered to buy Keita and Shaqiri that would be great! ? — ??????? Oz ??????? (@OzlaaLFC) March 10, 2019

Lallana? I am fucking baffled. I told you he was still in Klopp’s plans for next season? let’s spend £60m on Keita and Shaqiri so I can play someone who’s done next to fuck all for 3 years ?? — LFC_000 (@LFC_000) March 10, 2019

