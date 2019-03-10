Liverpool are reportedly prepared to hand a new huge £200,000-a-week deal to key star Virgil Van Dijk in order to fend off interest in the player from Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Since his move to the club from Southampton in January last year, the Dutch international has managed to establish himself as one of the best players in the Premier League, and in some people’s eyes, the best defender on the planet.

Thus, it’s no surprise to hear that Liverpool are willing to offer the player a huge new contract in order to keep him at the club for the long term.

According to the Mirror, Jurgen Klopp’s side are willing to offer Van Dijk a new deal worth around £200,000-a-week in order to ward off interest from both Barca and Real.

It’s easy to see why Liverpool would be so eager to keep ahold of a player like Van Dijk, as the Dutchman has shown this season that he’s the Reds’ main chance of winning any sort of silverware in the near future.

Liverpool have one of the best defences in Europe this season, something that has mainly been down to the brilliance of the former Southampton man.

If the Reds were to lose Van Dijk, it would seem almost impossible to replace the 27-year-old given the fact that there aren’t many better defenders in world football than the Dutch star.

Thus, Liverpool’s attempts to tie the player down to a new deal make complete sense, and we can fully understand why they’d be willing to pay the player so much given his importance to their side.