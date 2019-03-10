Video: Jurgen Klopp picks surprise Liverpool man of the match for Burnley win

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp somewhat surprisingly picked Mohamed Salah as his man of the match against Burnley today.

While the Reds boss acknowledged the fine contribution of Adam Lallana in a rare start for the club, he was keen to stress how pleased he was with the contribution of Salah.

Klopp sends message to his squad with the inclusion of Lallana!#beINPL #LIVBUR ? HD11 pic.twitter.com/Ux068vacMV — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS) March 10, 2019

Klopp felt that despite not scoring or assisting, Salah had a great game, though we’re not sure the stats really add up.

The Egypt international didn’t obviously stand out from watching him play today, and he didn’t contribute a huge amount in the final third for most of the game.

With just one shot on target and one dribble attempted, you’d really hope for a bit more from one of your leading attackers, but clearly Klopp saw something no one else did.

Either that, or he’s rather understandably trying to get the player’s confidence up after a recent slump.