Video: Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah reaches impossible long ball thanks to a little help from the wind

Burnley FC Liverpool FC
Liverpool star Mohamed Salah somehow got on the end of a long ball down the field from goalkeeper Alisson.

We say ‘somehow’, but it’s clearly thanks to the incredibly strong winds at Anfield today – maybe Jurgen Klopp has a point about the weather affecting the football, after all.

On this occasion, it clearly helps Salah catch up with a ball that looks like it’s heading away from him, before literally coming to a complete stop such is the strength of the wind in Liverpool today.

Let’s hope these extreme conditions don’t lead to anything even crazier happening later on in this game!

