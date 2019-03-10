Video: Neville puts Man United loyalties to one side to dub Liverpool star best in Europe in his position

Manchester United legend Phil Neville says he doesn’t see a better left-back in Europe than Liverpool’s Andrew Robertson.

From a former Red Devils player that’s some compliment, especially as his old club have the excellent Luke Shaw in that position.

Phil Neville doesn't think there's a better left-back in Europe than Andy Robertson.#MOTD2 pic.twitter.com/QfoyWtdatT — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) March 10, 2019

Still, in the clip above, Neville explains how important Robertson is to Liverpool, as is Trent Alexander-Arnold on the right-hand side.

With the Reds playing quite narrow in midfield and attack, it’s down to those two to provide the width for Jurgen Klopp’s side, which they certainly do very well.

Robertson truly has been a remarkably consistent performer since becoming first choice midway through last season, and it is indeed hard to think of many better in that role than the Scotland international.