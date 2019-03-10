Liverpool youngster Shamal George has reportedly suffered facial injuries after being the victim of an alleged racial attack over the weekend.

The 21-year-old goalkeeper, currently on loan at Tranmere Rovers is said to have been out in the city centre late at night, and was hurt along with his brother in what is thought to have been a racially-motivated attack, according to the Independent.

Liverpool have already responded in a statement that they are shocked by what has happened, and have vowed to offer their full support to George and his family.

As of yet, not much more information is known about the incident, but they have called for anyone to come forward with information to Merseyside Police.

It is tragic to think of racially-motivated violence still going on in this day and age, and everyone here at CaughtOffside hopes the attackers get what’s coming to them!

Young ‘keeper George signed a new contract with LFC earlier this season and looks to have a big future in the game.