Luis Suarez has given Barcelona the green light to seal a deal for PSG and France star Kylian Mbappe, a player who could very well replace the Uruguayan in Barca’s starting XI should he move to the club.

With Suarez now at 32 years old, it won’t be long before the Blaugrana have to think about finding a replacement for the former Liverpool man, something they may have just found in the form of Mbappe.

As per Don Balon, Suarez has given Barcelona the go-ahead to sign Mbappe from PSG, with Lionel Messi also keen to see the French international seal a move to the Nou Camp.

Should Mbappe end up moving to Barca in the near future, he could very well end up replacing Suarez in the club’s starting XI.

Suarez is fast approaching the twilight years of his career, with his performances this season more than proving that, and we would be far from surprised to see the player lose his place in Barca’s side to Mbappe should the PSG man end up joining Messi and Co at the Nou Camp.

Mbappe has shown during his time with France and PSG that he’s already one of the best attackers in world football, and we’re sure every Barcelona fan would be delighted if the forward were to move to the Spanish giants in the future.