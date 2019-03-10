Video: Manchester United star Romelu Lukaku is getting a lot of love for this silky touch against Arsenal

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku showed he’s not the battering ram up front that he’s sometimes portrayed as.

The Belgian can play too, with this sublime first touch from a long ball from Paul Pogba showing what he’s all about when he’s on his game.

even as a gooner this is absolutely gorgeous. I can appreciate it because they didn’t score. But my lord ? pic.twitter.com/Tp7Hp3Pgke — A West (@ayyy_west) March 10, 2019

Got a crap first touch Lukaku hasn’t he ?????pic.twitter.com/yfm4C0FdlB — Toby Cudworth (@themasterplan87) March 10, 2019

People on Twitter are absolutely loving it, with even an Arsenal fan praising the beauty of the control from Lukaku.

Still, it’s not been the best first half by Man Utd, who trail 1-0 to the Gunners at the break as their unbeaten Premier League run under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer comes under serious threat.

First half highlights Lukaku's first touch — Eddy Okello (@Edu_exe) March 10, 2019

Lukaku is picking todays game to turn into first-touch berbatov.. pic.twitter.com/ApkFyJLNOm — M (@AwGZz) March 10, 2019

I’m the first to slander lukaku but can we please appreciate this touch ??? https://t.co/1N6CQsm6FD — Black Mamba (@OriginalOLAJ) March 10, 2019

Lukaku isn’t playing around anymore. How about that touch ?#MUFC pic.twitter.com/FN97vBjhWS — Oisin McQueirns (@McQueirns) March 10, 2019