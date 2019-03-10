Menu

Video: Manchester United star Romelu Lukaku is getting a lot of love for this silky touch against Arsenal

Arsenal FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku showed he’s not the battering ram up front that he’s sometimes portrayed as.

The Belgian can play too, with this sublime first touch from a long ball from Paul Pogba showing what he’s all about when he’s on his game.

People on Twitter are absolutely loving it, with even an Arsenal fan praising the beauty of the control from Lukaku.

Still, it’s not been the best first half by Man Utd, who trail 1-0 to the Gunners at the break as their unbeaten Premier League run under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer comes under serious threat.

More Stories Romelu Lukaku