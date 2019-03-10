Paul Pogba branded ‘invisible’ against Arsenal as these Manchester United fans name the player they’re missing

Manchester United fans mostly seem to agree that Ander Herrera is being missed in today’s game against Arsenal as the match comes to half time.

The Gunners have dominated in midfield, with Granit Xhaka having one of his better games, even without considering his somewhat fortuitous goal to give them the lead early on.

Meanwhile, Paul Pogba and co. have not really been at the races for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s in-form side, who look like they could do with more bite and energy in the middle of the park.

Herrera has been a top performer for Man Utd under Solskjaer, and it’s very clear they miss the Spaniard today as the likes of Nemanja Matic and Fred just don’t look quite in the same league.

Of course, the Red Devils still have enough in this side to come away with a result, but for now many United supporters are unhappy with how Pogba and the other midfielders are playing and believe this could be a different game with Herrera on the pitch.

Pogba and Matic are invisible. Wake the fuck up — Dylan (@dylanhurleyMUFC) March 10, 2019

Pogba invisible so far. — Sun Tzu (@ItsChanzu) March 10, 2019

Miss Herrera this midfield is fucking too light — MONSTERAmongstMEN? (@Stickz_jonez) March 10, 2019

Poor first half from United – massively missing Herrera. Arsenal, surprisingly, defending brilliantly, because despite United's performance, they've still created plenty. #ARSMUN — Grant McQuillan (@Grant_McQuillan) March 10, 2019

We are missing Herrera — X (@LageCuke) March 10, 2019

Games like this we need herrera ? — 7 (@ASevenOfficial) March 10, 2019

Need Herrera in there ? — D.R.G (@DeclanGibson) March 10, 2019

Pogba needs to step up. Didn't play well over the last while without Matic and Herrera. Not doing much at the minute. He seems to be coming down from the new manager high quicker than the others. — GirlOnUtd (@GirlOnUtd) March 10, 2019

Absolute fucking donkey shit #ARSMUN #MUFC matic and fred too slow in the middle, pogba lost at sea and dalot ain't done shit! Martial on 2nd half and a 433 please. Thank you. Good night Vienna! — TraceyRM (@TraceyReillyMan) March 10, 2019

Mehn Herrera is underrated. This Fred is pure trash.#arsmun — w ? ? f ? a ? ? ? (@Gaeist) March 10, 2019