Solskjaer explains De Gea mistake in Manchester United defeat to Arsenal

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer attempted to explain the David de Gea mistake that led to the Granit Xhaka goal in today’s Premier League clash at the Emirates Stadium.

The Norwegian tactician, in fairness, did pretty well to deflect criticism away from De Gea himself, focusing instead on the poor start made by his whole team as the Gunners took control early on.

Ole: "The ball moves so strangely and when you see it again it's one of those things, but we were too slow. First 15 minutes we didn't put them under pressure. We gave them time to hit that ball." pic.twitter.com/B6V2ScW49P — StrettyNews.com (@StrettyNews) March 10, 2019

While it looked a little like the ball swerved slightly on its way in, and in windy conditions, it does seem like the Spanish shot-stopper could have done a great deal better, especially considering what a world class performer he’s generally been for the Red Devils.

His manager seemed quite forgiving, however, telling reporters afterwards, as quoted above by Stretty News, that he felt the ball moved strangely and that in general his players didn’t do enough to stop shots like that coming in from Arsenal.

This is United’s first league defeat since Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho back in December, showing just how good a run the side have been on under his guidance.

Still, the 46-year-old may now have a mountain to climb to get MUFC into the top four by the end of the season, which could affect his chances of landing the manager’s job beyond this campaign.