Video: Sadio Mane rounds Burnley goalkeeper to make it 4-2 to Liverpool

Sadio Mane scored late on for Liverpool to make it 4-2 against Burnley and make the game safe after what looked like a possible late fight-back from the visitors.

Sean Dyche’s side were tough opponents for the Reds today, netting early on to open the scoring, and reducing the deficit to just one goal in the closing stages.

However, Mane settled the nerves with this well-taken goal as he went around Burnley goalkeeper Tom Heaton before rolling the ball into an empty net.

The Senegal international was superb today, and really seems to be taking on the goal-scoring burden from Mohamed Salah at the moment as the Egyptian goes through a real rough patch this season.