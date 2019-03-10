Video: Sadio Mane curls home brilliantly to make it Liverpool 2-1 Burnley

Liverpool have completed a quick turnaround against Burnley today, with Sadio Mane finishing superbly to make it 2-1 to the Reds.

Burnley had taken a surprise lead straight from a corner in the opening stages, with Roberto Firmino later levelling things up to settle the nerves.

Liverpool should now in theory be in a strong position to get back to winning ways thanks to this Mane strike.

The Senegal international has been one of the club’s most in-form attackers this season as Mohamed Salah has suffered a dip in form, and this is a goal of real quality despite some questionable Burnley defending.