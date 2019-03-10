Unfortunately for Chelsea’s fans this afternoon, it was more of the same from the Blues against Wolves today. The side struggled to make their possession count for something.

Chelsea’s style of play seems far too predictable and Wolves nearly managed to come away from Stamford Bridge with three points this afternoon – if it wasn’t for a last gasp equaliser from Eden Hazard. Check it out here.

The Blues tend to lack energy and creativity for large portions of their matches this season, Maurizio Sarri’s side are struggling to create enough clear-cut chances to make their dominance of possession count.

This is starting to feel like a broken record, as the Blues aren’t making the changes in their game that fans are calling for every week.

Here are the stats from the matchup:

Chelsea 1-1 Wolves FT: Shots: 20-1

Passing accuracy: 90%-71%

Chances created: 15-1

Possession: 76%-24% Late Eden Hazard strike salvages a point for Maurizio Sarri's side after Raúl Jiménez scored with Wolves' only shot of the game. pic.twitter.com/Pbm9OCWw7C — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 10, 2019

Check out some reaction to the side’s performance below:

At least we won Ball possession, sarri’s mindset ?? — Reza Fauzi (@RezaMFR1) March 10, 2019

Eden Hazard, you’re the best player in the league but you’re papering over the cracks.

The possession frenzy predictable Sarri-ball needs to adapt to our strengths, Kante is the best DM and whenever we don’t go crazy for possession(Anti Sarri ball), we play way better. — Akshit (@akshit_miglani) March 10, 2019

Didn’t do enough to win the game outright. Only started shooting from the 80th minute — CFC Daily (@CFCDaily) March 10, 2019

Better than nothing but if we’re serious about getting top four we need to win every game at home we have. — ?? (@ClinicalTorress) March 10, 2019

This was a huge chance with spurs losing and arsenal playing utd to grab a hold of that 4th spot — Sean Skuta (@TheRealSkuta) March 10, 2019

Sarri out!!! No questions. — Mmekidmfon Umanah #WASH (@mmekid_mfon) March 10, 2019

deserved to lose. played bad — football cornetter! ?? (@FCornetter) March 10, 2019

Wouldn’t celebrate a point If I was you. We deserved nothing from the game. Our performance all in all was rubbish. If we want to finish in the top 4 we have to perform better than that !!! Missed opportunity for sure… — Tom Clifford (@tomcliffordcfc) March 10, 2019

So lucky to have Hazard. Absolutely dreadful performance… — T (@THasan__) March 10, 2019

Keep playing like this and we are not going to get top4 — james kirwan (@jameski52238095) March 10, 2019

Dropped points after Spurs lost. It’s not good enough — Claire (@Clairey_Galvin) March 10, 2019

The Blues had a glorious opportunity to leapfrog their top four rivals today but they were largely disappointing, a win today would’ve done wonders for their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League next season.

Winning the Europa League to qualify for the UCL is a massive gamble to take, the Blues need to get their points on the board and push for a top four finish in order to secure qualification.