‘Sarriball is nonsense’, ‘no plan B’ and ‘boring’ – These Chelsea fans react to first-half performance vs Wolves

Chelsea have been frustrated by Wolves in the first-half of this afternoon’s clash, the Blues have failed to make their dominance of possession count so far.

Chelsea’s style of play seems far too predictable and it seems like the Blues are being frustrated by their opposition far too easily this season. The main issue is the lack of creativity that is coming from midfield, the players just seem to be ticking by and not much is happening.

On-loan striker Gonzalo Higuain has looked lively so far, the Argentine has fashioned some shooting opportunities for himself in the opening 45 minutes – but nothing special enough to see it’s way past Wolves’ organised defensive line.

Wolves have managed the game expertly so far and Chelsea need to get something going very early into the second-half, if they are to have any hopes of getting three points today.

Check out the stats from the first-half, Chelsea have so far failed to make their possession count for something:

Check out some reaction to the side’s performance so far below:

Chelsea have to capitalise on the opportunity they are faced with today, with Arsenal hosting Manchester United later today – one of Chelsea’s rivals are bound to drop points – giving the Blues the chance to leapfrog one of the teams they are battling for a top four place with.

They really can’t afford to slip up against Wolves today.

