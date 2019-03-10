Video: Awful scenes at Wycombe vs Sunderland as three players sent off following mass touchline brawl

There were some awful scenes on show at Wycombe vs Sunderland on Saturday, as a mass brawl between the two sides kicked off on the touchline, something that ended with three players being sent off.

As the game crept into added time, the ball was kicked off for a Sunderland throwing near the half way line, with the game then soon descending into chaos as a brawl ensued between the two sides.

Sunderland’s George Honeyman and Wycombe’s Nathan Tyson were both sent off following the brawl, with Marcus Bean then seeing red just after the game had got underway again for a challenge on Duncan Watmore, according to the Sun.

Not the sort of thing you’d want to see at 5pm on a Saturday, that’s for sure!