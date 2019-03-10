Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi showed his class last night by telling the referee of yesterday’s La Liga clash to not award a penalty after one of his dazzling runs.

During the match Messi went on one of his trademark dazzling runs but was stopped in his tracks just as he marched towards the goal, Messi showed his class after being dispossessed by telling the referee that he wasn’t fouled.

It looked as though the referee was considering awarding a penalty to Barcelona after the five-time Ballon d’Or winner went down in the box – Messi should be hailed for his conduct as there are a lot of players that would push for a penalty to be given after being brought down in the penalty are, even if the challenges were completely legal.

Check out the video below:

After this mazy dribble yesterday from Messi, he informed the referee that he was not fouled and to not give a penalty. What a guy. pic.twitter.com/KXquVyFu6e — Ryan (@LioneI10ii) March 10, 2019

Messi informando al árbitro que no había sido pénalti. Que grande es. pic.twitter.com/qob01zUpjy — Sembouz (@Sembouz) March 10, 2019

Barcelona extended their lead at the top of La Liga to seven points after their win last night. Ernesto Valverde’s side have every chance of pulling off the treble this season.