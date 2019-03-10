Chelsea superstar Eden Hazard produced a last-gasp moment of magic to rescue a draw for the Blues against Wolves this afternoon, what a hit this is from the Belgian ace.

In the 92nd minute of the tie, substitute Willian laid the ball off to Hazard and the wing wizard beat a Wolves player before firing a shot towards goal, the strike looked as though it caught Rui Patricio by surprise and the Portuguese stopper couldn’t stop the ball from hitting the back of the net.

Wolves managed Chelsea expertly for all but one moment of the match, and that was all that Hazard needed to get his side back on level terms.

Check out the goal below:

Chelsea can count their lucky stars after Hazard’s late strike, but they can’t forget that today should have been a must-win game and they’ll hope that today’s draw won’t harm their chances of finishing in the top four.