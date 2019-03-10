Menu

Video: Hannover 96 denied goal vs Bayer Leverkusen in absolutely bizarre incident

Today’s Bundesliga clash between Hannover and Bayer Leverkusen produced an extremely rare moment, heavy snowfall managed to stop the ball from crossing the goal-line.

In the 33rd minute of the match it looked as though Hannover winger Genki Haraguchi had managed to pull a goal back for his side after he broke through on goal and rounded Leverkusen’s goalkeeper.

In a bizarre turn of events, the attacker’s attempt to slot the ball into the back of the net after he expertly rounded Leverkusen’s goalkeeper – failed – the ball stopped just before crossing the goal-line because of the heavy snow that was falling down on the pitch.

It just isn’t Hannover’s day it seems, you can’t get much more unlucky than this.

Check out the bizarre incident below:

You’d think that if the snow was bad enough to stop the ball in it’s tracks, that it would be the right decision to abandon the game.

