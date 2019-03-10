Video: Raul Jimenez fires Wolves into shock lead vs Chelsea

Wolves have stunned Chelsea in the 56th minute of today’s Premier League clash, the Blues can only to rue their wasted possession in the match so far.

Wolves hit the Blues with a devastating counter-attack, Wanderers duo Diogo Jota and Raul Jimenez managed to get the ball into the back of the net, despite being surrounded by Chelsea players.

Jimenez and Jota exchanged passes to storm their way up the pitch before Jota laid the ball to Jimenez, the Mexican international’s deflected chip managed to squeeze it’s way over the line and Nuno’s side have the lead.

Extremely poor defending from Chelsea, they outnumbered the attackers heavily and still managed to concede.

Check out the goal below:

Chelsea coming away from today with anything other than three points could seriously damage their hopes of finishing in the top four. With Arsenal hosting Manchester United next up – one of Chelsea’s rivals (or both) are bound to drop points – the Blues have failed to take this opportunity to leapfrog their rivals in the table.