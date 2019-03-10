Chelsea manager target wants double Blues transfer raid if he accepts alternative job offer

Chelsea manager target Zinedine Zidane could end up working with two Blues stars – but at another club.

The former Real Madrid manager may well end up back at the Bernabeu and is said to be demanding some big transfers if he does return to Spain.

According to Don Balon, two of Zidane’s three priority transfer targets would be Chelsea pair Eden Hazard and N’Golo Kante, as well as a move for Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar.

This story follows another recent report from the Sun that the French tactician was close to reaching an agreement to replace Maurizio Sarri at Stamford Bridge.

It remains to be seen how this will all pan out, but it’s little surprise that the three-time Champions League winner is finding himself in demand.

Zidane worked wonders in less than three full seasons in charge of Real Madrid, with the team collapsing since he and former star player Cristiano Ronaldo left in the summer.

A return for Zidane plus signings like Hazard and Neymar in attack, plus Kante in midfield, would certainly go some way to making the club into a force once again.

This would be a huge blow for Chelsea, however, who could probably do with an upgrade on the struggling Sarri, whilst also desperately needing to keep hold of big names like Kante and Hazard if they are to improve on this frustrating campaign.