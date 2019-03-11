Deal closer: Manchester United put in pole position to clinch £128million DOUBLE transfer after huge developments

Manchester United have received two bits of positive transfer news today that can give their fans plenty to be optimistic about in regards to potential signings of both Gareth Bale and Matthijs de Ligt.

The Red Devils have been strongly linked with both players for some time now, and it seems like things are moving into place nicely for them to snap up both in this summer’s transfer window.

Firstly, a report from Don Balon suggests Barcelona – previously the favourites for De Ligt – are set to cool their interest in the 20-year-old Dutchman as they’re happy with their current defensive options.

This is good news for United, who are also linked by Don Balon as still being in the running, as they’ll face one less major rival in the running for his signature.

Given that De Ligt is available for just £60million this summer, that should give the Premier League giants little trouble meeting his asking price and bringing in the world class centre-back they so urgently need.

Gareth Bale Manchester United transfer boost

On top of that, a deal taking Bale to Manchester United also now looks a lot more likely after recent developments and one big piece of news coming out today.

It was recently claimed by Diario Gol that the Wales international had agreed terms to leave Real Madrid for Old Trafford for a deal likely to cost around £68m this summer.

And with the news breaking today that Zinedine Zidane is closing in on a return to the Bernabeu, that surely clinches it in terms of pushing Bale out of the door.

The former Tottenham man notably had a bad relationship with the Frenchman, and will surely now see that his future lies away from Madrid.

Besides, Zidane himself is a big fan of Chelsea contract rebel Eden Hazard, who will now be seen as much more likely to also be on the move this summer, replacing Bale and clearing him to head to Manchester.