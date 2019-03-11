Chelsea identify Premier League manager as surprise candidate to replace Maurizio Sarri this summer

Chelsea are eying Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Nuno Espirito Santo as a possible successor to Maurizio Sarri at Stamford Bridge.

The current Blues boss has found himself under intense pressure since the turn of the year, overseeing a poor run of results which has seen the team fall to sixth place in the Premier League, while also exiting two cup competitions.

Chelsea are still in the hunt for the final Champions League spot and winning the Europa League is a distinct possibility, but the club’s hierarchy are not certain that Sarri is the right man to continue leading the squad long-term.

A 1-1 draw at home to Wolves on Sunday did little to enhance the Italian’s reputation in England, however, his side did at least manage to avoid a shock defeat thanks to a late Eden Hazard equaliser.

According to the Daily Star, the man in charge at Molineux – Nuno Espirito Santo – has been identified as a surprise candidate to replace Sarri at Stamford Bridge this summer.

Sarri has already confessed he is not certain he will be retained by Chelsea beyond the end of the current season and after another impressive Wolves performance, Santo has moved firmly into the frame.

The Portuguese coach has steered Wolves into the top half of the Premier League table in their first campaign back in the top flight while playing an expansive, attack-minded style of football which has been widely praised.

Chelsea officials have been very impressed by Santo and the possibility of the club making an official approach for his services later in the year is increasing with each passing week.

Sarri’s reign at Stamford Bridge is not yet guaranteed to come to a premature end, but much will depend on how strongly Chelsea can finish their season over the next couple of months.