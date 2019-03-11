Real Madrid summer signing may have reason to fear Zinedine Zidane return

Real Madrid summer signing Thibaut Courtois may reportedly have reason to fear the return of Zinedine Zidane as manager.

The former Chelsea goalkeeper only just joined Los Blancos this season, but has not been at his best since swapping the Premier League for La Liga.

Courtois’ place may have been safe under Santiago Solari, but with Zidane’s return to the Bernabeu announced on Monday, that no longer looks as certain.

This is because, according to the Telegraph, Zidane is a known fan of Keylor Navas, having previously moved to block Real Madrid from replacing him.

The Costa Rica international played a big part in the Spanish giants’ dominance in the Champions League during Zidane’s first spell in charge, so it’s little surprise he could now have a decent chance of being brought back in.

Courtois has done little to justify his place or indeed his signing at all, with Navas having been a perfectly good number one for the club.

Chelsea fans will certainly be amused if their former player ends up being frozen out by Real so quickly after leaving Stamford Bridge.