Zinedine Zidane wants transfer of Chelsea star as first Real Madrid signing – and it’s not Eden Hazard

Real Madrid’s new manager Zinedine Zidane reportedly wants the transfer of Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante as his first summer signing.

It could be a very worrying summer indeed for the Blues after Zidane’s appointment at the Bernabeu, with the Guardian among the sources to link contract rebel Eden Hazard with Real Madrid in the recent past.

Zidane has also been quoted by Sky Sports in the past as describing the Belgium international as his favourite player after Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

However, it seems Kante is now a priority for the French tactician, according to journalist Nicolo Schira on Twitter:

Kante could clearly do a job at Madrid, with Casemiro not looking at his best this season, while he could also be seen as an upgrade on Luka Modric and Toni Kroos in the middle of the park.

The France international has endured a frustrating season at Stamford Bridge, with Maurizio Sarri often playing him out of position in a more attacking role.

It remains to be seen if Hazard could end up on Real’s radar again, with the Independent suggesting he’s one of a number of attacking targets the club have in mind for a major overhaul, along with the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.