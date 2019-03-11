Cristiano Ronaldo gets fans excited with response to Zinedine Zidane’s Real Madrid return

Zinedine Zidane has returned as Real Madrid manager today – less than ten months after leaving the job at the end of last season.

Minutes after the announcement was made official, Juventus star and former Real Madrid hero Cristiano Ronaldo tweeted this…

Unsurprisingly, this has been taken by some fans as a hint about his future, with many at Real Madrid now hoping he can come back too and complete the reunion.

This is perhaps unlikely, but then after the surprise sudden return of Zidane, anything’s possible, and the timing of this tweet is certainly intriguing!

It was also recently claimed by Diario Gol that he was eyeing up a return to Manchester United as he regretted his move to Juventus.