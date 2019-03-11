€80m star has everything agreed & new address picked out for Manchester United transfer

Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale reportedly has everything agreed to seal a transfer to Manchester United, though the two clubs are yet to strike a deal.
This is the latest from Spanish source Diario Gol, who state Man Utd are ready to pay around €80million to bring Bale to Old Trafford, having agreed personal terms and even found him a home.
However, the piece claims Real Madrid will want more money than that for the struggling Wales international, who was of course a big investment by them when they signed him from Tottenham back in 2013.
While Bale may not have lived up to expectations in his time in Madrid, he remains a big name who could still prove a world class asset for a club like United.
It may be that a return to the Premier League would be the best thing for Bale to rediscover his peak form, meaning investing a bit more money than currently seems sensible could work out as a risk worth taking.
MUFC certainly need quality attackers like the 29-year-old in their side following the struggles of Alexis Sanchez and the dip in form of Juan Mata.