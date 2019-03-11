Offer made: Eden Hazard a step closer to dream Zinedine Zidane link-up as Real Madrid make approach to Chelsea

Real Madrid have reportedly made an approach to Chelsea over the transfer of Eden Hazard – making their move before Zinedine Zidane even returned as manager.

The Spanish giants today confirmed the return of the French tactician after ten months away, with the club rather falling apart since he decided to step down at the end of last season.

Madrid have, however, managed to lure Zidane back, and will now likely back him to make some big signings this summer to get this team back on track next season.

The Independent have claimed the 46-year-old was lured back with the promise of a £300million transfer budget, with Hazard mentioned in that report as among the players in Real’s sights.

The Telegraph now claim an approach has already been made for the Belgium international and that he’s set to make it clear to the Blues that he wants the move to Madrid.

This has been something of a long-running transfer saga, with the Telegraph noting how Hazard and Zidane have praised each other in the past.

The Chelsea star even admitted playing under his ‘idol’ was a ‘dream’ of his, and it may now be that this dream is edging closer to becoming a reality.